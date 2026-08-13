Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

Hims & Hers Health is eyeing a future market in legal peptides, planning to roll out select offerings by 2026. However, analysts, following the company’s recent financial disclosures, suggest that immediate revenue growth is unlikely from this venture within the year.

Peptides, short sequences of amino acids, have gained traction in the health sector, despite lacking FDA approval. Their uses range from anti-aging to muscle recovery. The FDA's ongoing review process and policy restrictions continue to influence the landscape, with some industry figures like Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticizing the stringent regulations.

According to analysts, peptides contribute to a market valued between $2.2 billion and $3.3 billion. Hims plans to sell peptides like NAD+, sermorelin, and glutathione, but as these are already legal, they may not substantially impact revenue compared to those awaiting FDA approval. Chief Investment Officers and analysts stress that the grey market complicates value assessments of these offerings.