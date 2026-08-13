Eclipse Fever: Sky-Watchers Flock to Iceland and Spain

The skies above Iceland turned to night as a full solar eclipse took place on the westernmost coast, allowing eager observers to view the rare event.

Crowds in Iceland and northern Spain gathered to experience Western Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years. In Spain, officials warned of wildfire risks due to ongoing heatwaves.

A massive security operation was in place with thousands of police officers in Spain to ensure a smooth experience for the millions of visitors.

As the eclipse unfolded, the unique celestial event captivated onlookers and inspired hopes for a new generation of astrophysicists.