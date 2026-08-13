Ford's Strategic Shift: Lincoln Production Moving from China to U.S.

Ford Motor Company plans to relocate production of certain Lincoln models from China to the United States by 2030. This decision, influenced by high U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, aims to bolster the American auto manufacturing sector, according to Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 03:41 IST
Ford's Strategic Shift: Lincoln Production Moving from China to U.S.
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Ford Motor Company is set to move the production of select Lincoln models from China to the U.S. by 2030. The announcement was made by Ford CEO Jim Farley in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

The decision comes amidst hefty tariffs on gasoline-powered and electric vehicles imported from China. The U.S. currently imposes a 52.5% tariff on the Lincoln Nautilus, Ford's primary import from the Asian nation. 'We made this decision as soon as the policy of the administration was set,' stated Farley, indicating the company's alignment with government tariffs policy.

In a joint interview, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented, 'Ford's got an edge. Domestic manufacturing has an edge.' The move is seen as a significant strategic shift to solidify America's auto manufacturing base and navigate the evolving economic landscape.

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