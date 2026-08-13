Indonesian and Chinese Naval Exercises Spark Regional Tensions

In a move that has intensified geopolitical friction in East Asia, the Indonesian navy took part in joint naval exercises with China near Taiwan's maritime boundaries. Indonesia emphasized these were ordinary navigational drills, countering Taiwan's claims of military provocation.

While China frames the exercises as an assertion of its sovereign rights, they have drawn criticism from both Taiwan and the United States. Taipei authorities condemned the drills as 'political manipulation' aimed at asserting Chinese control over disputed waters.

The U.S. has urged China to engage in dialogue with Taiwan rather than exert military pressure. The Indonesian navy described their participation as a routine passing exercise, unrelated to war-fighting, amidst rising diplomatic tensions.