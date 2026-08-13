Ford Shifts Lincoln Production Home: Strengthening U.S. Manufacturing Edge

Ford Motor Company announced plans to relocate the production of certain Lincoln models from China to the United States by the year 2030. Ford's CEO emphasized that this decision, while challenging, is essential to fortify America's auto manufacturing sector in light of significant import tariffs.

The primary vehicles affected, such as the Lincoln Nautilus, face a hefty U.S. import tariff of 52.5%. These tariffs, alongside restrictions from the Connected Vehicle Rule, have compelled automakers to reconsider their international production strategies. Ford's decision reflects a wider industry trend, as evidenced by General Motors planning to move Buick Envision production stateside.

The move is part of Lincoln's strategy to enhance its U.S. production capabilities, building on existing operations in Kentucky and Illinois. Ford's commitment to domestic production highlights an industry shift towards mitigating regulatory risks and strengthening the U.S. manufacturing edge amid evolving trade policies.