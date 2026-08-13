ASX Surges on Strong Profits Amid Global Market Volatility

The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) posted a significant hike in its annual underlying profit, driven by lively trading activities amid turbulent global markets. The upsurge in profit marked the strongest trading session since March 2020, pushing the stock's value upwards.

This financial success arrives as the ASX is under the regulatory microscope following numerous operational failings and a ratings downgrade by S&P. Due to these challenges, ASX has been pressured to invest substantially in technology improvements and ensure their system's resilience.

Global market volatility has spurred additional trading activity and a heightened demand for post-trade services, culminating in an 18.6% revenue growth in the market division. Moreover, ASX has appointed Anthony Attia as the new CEO, aiming to restore its tarnished reputation with a strategic overhaul.