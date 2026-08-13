Pandora's Jewelry Innovation: A New Sparkle Amid Economic Challenges

Pandora's latest jewelry collections are fueling growth, according to CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier, despite ongoing challenges in U.S. consumer sentiment. The CEO highlighted that their innovative designs and strategic launches are resonating well with customers, leading to notable growth milestones.

Amid a backdrop of volatile precious metal prices, Pandora is diversifying from its traditional silver charm bracelets to include a wider array of metals, such as in its new Pandora Wonders line. Launched during Paris Haute Couture week, this line features unique charms like frogs and mushrooms. The company is also focusing on platinum-plated items to reduce dependence on silver amidst price surges.

Heatwaves across Europe have shifted shopping behaviors, bolstering Pandora's online sales. While store traffic dipped due to extreme weather, the company reported a 3% organic growth in Q2, beating the forecasted 2%, largely due to new store openings.