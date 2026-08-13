Les Kiss Calls for Direct Play as Wallabies Face Japan Rematch

Les Kiss, Australia's Wallabies coach, has called for a more direct approach from his team as they prepare for their second test match against Japan on home soil this Saturday. The call comes after a shaky start nearly cost them victory in Osaka.

The Wallabies managed a narrow 35-32 win against Japan in the inaugural test, self-admittedly falling short of expectations. They squandered multiple opportunities to put sustained pressure on their opponents, prompting Kiss to revise tactics.

In response, Kiss has made notable changes to the lineup, maintaining only a few key players. In contrast, Japan's coach Eddie Jones aims to leverage youthful talent, incorporating fresh blood in his strategy to counter Australia's strengths. This weekend's match is set for an exciting clash of tactical adjustments.