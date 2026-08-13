Les Kiss Calls for Direct Play as Wallabies Face Japan Rematch
Les Kiss, the Wallabies coach, urges a more direct playing style for Australia’s second test against Japan, following a narrow victory in Osaka. Kiss makes significant changes to the team lineup, while Japan's coach Eddie Jones plans strategic alterations aiming to challenge the Australian squad more effectively this weekend.
- Country:
- Australia
Les Kiss, Australia's Wallabies coach, has called for a more direct approach from his team as they prepare for their second test match against Japan on home soil this Saturday. The call comes after a shaky start nearly cost them victory in Osaka.
The Wallabies managed a narrow 35-32 win against Japan in the inaugural test, self-admittedly falling short of expectations. They squandered multiple opportunities to put sustained pressure on their opponents, prompting Kiss to revise tactics.
In response, Kiss has made notable changes to the lineup, maintaining only a few key players. In contrast, Japan's coach Eddie Jones aims to leverage youthful talent, incorporating fresh blood in his strategy to counter Australia's strengths. This weekend's match is set for an exciting clash of tactical adjustments.
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