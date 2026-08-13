Clash Over Control: The Strategic Strait of Hormuz

The head of Iran's Basij unit, Hossein Taeb, asserts Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, countering U.S. President Trump's claim of U.S. dominance. This statement highlights ongoing tensions and rivalry over the strategic waterway's control and underscores Iran's perceived security and resolve despite external pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:26 IST
Clash Over Control: The Strategic Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • Iran

The longstanding power struggle over the critical Strait of Hormuz has resurfaced as Iranian Basij leader Hossein Taeb declared Iran's control. The announcement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Truth Social that the U.S. held total dominance over the strategic waterway.

Taeb criticized the U.S. efforts to undermine Iran's influence in the region, accusing them of attempting to incite conflict in the Strait. Despite these efforts, Taeb emphasized Iran's strength and resilience, highlighting their control despite lacking a traditional air force or navy.

This rivalry underscores the persistent geopolitical tensions at play, illuminating the contentious nature of security and control in the region. Iran remains committed to maintaining its position amid challenges from global powers.

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