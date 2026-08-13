Clash Over Control: The Strategic Strait of Hormuz

The longstanding power struggle over the critical Strait of Hormuz has resurfaced as Iranian Basij leader Hossein Taeb declared Iran's control. The announcement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Truth Social that the U.S. held total dominance over the strategic waterway.

Taeb criticized the U.S. efforts to undermine Iran's influence in the region, accusing them of attempting to incite conflict in the Strait. Despite these efforts, Taeb emphasized Iran's strength and resilience, highlighting their control despite lacking a traditional air force or navy.

This rivalry underscores the persistent geopolitical tensions at play, illuminating the contentious nature of security and control in the region. Iran remains committed to maintaining its position amid challenges from global powers.