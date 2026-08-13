Mauritius’ High-Income Ambition Faces a Twin Test: More Capital, Higher Productivity

Mauritius is approaching a critical stage in its development story. Two recent reports released by the African Development Bank (AfDB) argue that the country will need substantially more development financing and much stronger productivity growth if it is to deepen economic transformation and move toward high-income status.

The challenge is not simply one of raising capital. The Bank's 2026 Country Focus Report and Mauritius Productivity Study point to skills mismatches, infrastructure gaps, labour-market rigidities and demographic pressures that could limit how effectively new investment translates into higher-value economic activity.

AfDB expects GDP to expand by 3% in 2026 and strengthen to 3.8% in 2027, supported by tourism, financial services, trade and household consumption.

Growth Is Holding, but Pressure Is Building

Mauritius enters this transition with important economic strengths. Tourism remained a major contributor in 2025, when arrivals reached a record 1.44 million, while financial services and wholesale and retail trade continued to support economic activity. However, the macroeconomic environment is becoming more demanding. Inflation is forecast to rise to 5.7% in 2026, above the central bank's 2%-5% target range, before easing to 3.9% in 2027 as global commodity prices moderate.

Fiscal pressures add another constraint. The deficit is projected to narrow from 6% of GDP in 2026 to 3.7% in 2027, while public debt is expected to fall below 80% of GDP by 2029, leaving policymakers with limited room to treat public spending as the only route to transformation.

The result is a difficult balancing act. Mauritius needs to invest in the foundations of future growth while containing inflation, improving fiscal balances and managing debt, making the quality of spending and investment increasingly important.

Productivity Is the Real Bottleneck

The bigger structural concern lies in productivity. Skills mismatches can prevent businesses from finding workers with the capabilities required for higher-value industries, while labour-market rigidities and an ageing population could make it harder to expand the effective workforce.

Infrastructure problems reinforce those constraints. Weaknesses in water systems, energy supplies and port logistics can raise costs and reduce reliability for businesses, while shortcomings in information and communications technology may slow digitalisation and technology-driven productivity gains.

These bottlenecks help explain why raising more finance alone will not deliver the desired economic shift. Investment becomes transformative only when businesses can operate efficiently, workers have relevant skills, logistics function reliably and digital systems allow firms to innovate and scale.

For Mauritius, however, the key policy test is what happens after that capital is mobilised. If structural constraints remain unresolved, additional financing could increase spending without delivering the productivity improvements needed to lift the economy into a higher-value growth trajectory.

New Industries Could Redraw the Growth Map

The Mauritius Productivity Study identifies several sectors that could become future growth pillars, including the ocean economy, digital and knowledge industries, the circular economy, and creative and cultural sectors. Greater adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is also highlighted as a route to stronger competitiveness.

The opportunity is significant because economic diversification can reduce dependence on established sectors while opening new sources of income, employment and innovation. But potential sectors do not become engines of growth automatically; they require skills, financing, infrastructure and supportive institutions.

That is where Mauritius' Vision 2050 and Ten-Year National Development Plan become especially important. Their significance will lie not in ambition alone, but in whether they create a credible pathway connecting long-term economic goals with investment priorities and implementation.

Digitalisation could be particularly consequential if businesses use technology to raise efficiency and move into more knowledge-intensive activities. Yet the same transition could deepen skills shortages if education and training systems fail to keep pace with changing labour-market needs.

The ocean economy and circular economy also offer opportunities to broaden the productive base, but their contribution will depend on how effectively policies translate into viable investment and competitive enterprises. The next growth phase will therefore be defined as much by execution as by sector selection.

The High-Income Test Is About Capital Allocation

The key lesson from the two studies is that Mauritius faces a twin challenge: it must mobilise more capital while simultaneously increasing the economy's capacity to use that capital productively. Treating those as separate policy problems would risk solving neither.

Investments in infrastructure, skills, digital capacity and emerging industries could reinforce one another, while fragmented spending may produce weaker returns and leave productivity bottlenecks intact.

The transition will also require unusually broad coordination. African Development Bank Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Mauritius Country Manager Moono Mupotola has emphasised cooperation among government, businesses, universities, development partners, civil society and financial institutions.

Each group controls part of the development equation. Government shapes policy and infrastructure, businesses decide whether to invest and expand, universities influence the supply of skills, and financial institutions determine whether capital reaches productive enterprises.

There will also be trade-offs. Fiscal consolidation can limit public investment, labour-market reforms may create competing interests, and rapid technology adoption can improve efficiency while increasing pressure on workers whose skills no longer match emerging demand.

What happens next will depend on whether Mauritius can convert its planning agenda into measurable gains. Progress on energy, water, port logistics and digital infrastructure will matter, as will evidence that skills mismatches are narrowing and emerging industries are attracting investment.