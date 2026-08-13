Resolution in Sweden: IF Metall Ends Strike Against Tesla

IF Metall, the Swedish union, has concluded its almost three-year strike against Tesla, effective August 19. The decision follows Tesla's acquisition of all striking union members, rendering the dispute ineffectual. The strike, a significant event in Swedish industrial history, highlighted tensions with Elon Musk's anti-union stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 19:03 IST
Resolution in Sweden: IF Metall Ends Strike Against Tesla
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In a long-anticipated development, Swedish union IF Metall announced on Thursday the cessation of its nearly three-year-long strike against electric vehicle giant Tesla. The strike, Sweden's longest in recent history, will officially end as of August 19.

This decision follows Tesla's strategy of buying out all union members involved in the industrial action, which IF Metall stated effectively nullifies the conflict's impact.

Having commenced in October 2023, the strike became a focal point of contention between Tesla CEO Elon Musk's well-known anti-union policies and Sweden's traditional collective bargaining practices. Despite Tesla lacking manufacturing plants in the country, the union represents workers servicing Tesla's electric vehicles.

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