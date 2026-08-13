IF Metall Ceases Strike: Tesla Operations Resume
Swedish union IF Metall announced it will halt its strike against Tesla effective August 19. This decision marks a significant shift in the ongoing industrial dispute, paving the way for resumed operations at Tesla's facilities affected by the action.
- Country:
- Sweden
In a recent development, the Swedish union IF Metall declared on Thursday its intention to suspend the ongoing industrial action against Tesla. This will take effect as of August 19.
The decision represents a pivotal moment in the labor dispute that has seen prolonged disruption at Tesla's Swedish sites.
The cessation of the strike now opens the possibility for restored production and operations at the facilities most impacted by the union's actions.