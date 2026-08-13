Databricks Soars to $190 Billion Valuation with Strategic Funding

Databricks recently secured a $5 billion funding round, reaching a valuation of $190 billion. The investment, led by major firms including Coatue and Blackstone, aims to further the company's AI product development. Databricks has achieved 80% annual growth and a $7 billion revenue run-rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 19:58 IST
Databricks Soars to $190 Billion Valuation with Strategic Funding
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Databricks announced on Thursday its successful completion of a $5 billion strategic funding round, catapulting its valuation to $190 billion. The data and AI software powerhouse seeks to enhance its investments in AI product development.

Leading the investment charge was Coatue, with additional backing from prominent firms such as Blackstone, MGX, and T. Rowe Price Associates. A new contributor, Sixth Street Growth, joined this significant round. The company reported surpassing a $7 billion annual revenue run-rate, evidencing 80% year-over-year growth as of the second quarter.

Competing with entities like Snowflake, Databricks is a frontrunner among private companies anticipated to go public, with industry analysts placing it alongside tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic for a likely IPO consideration.

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