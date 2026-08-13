Databricks Soars to $190 Billion Valuation with Strategic Funding

Databricks announced on Thursday its successful completion of a $5 billion strategic funding round, catapulting its valuation to $190 billion. The data and AI software powerhouse seeks to enhance its investments in AI product development.

Leading the investment charge was Coatue, with additional backing from prominent firms such as Blackstone, MGX, and T. Rowe Price Associates. A new contributor, Sixth Street Growth, joined this significant round. The company reported surpassing a $7 billion annual revenue run-rate, evidencing 80% year-over-year growth as of the second quarter.

Competing with entities like Snowflake, Databricks is a frontrunner among private companies anticipated to go public, with industry analysts placing it alongside tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic for a likely IPO consideration.