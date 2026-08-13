Colombia's Heartbreak: Struggles and Hopes After the Devastating Earthquake

The chances of locating additional survivors from the earthquake that hit Colombia earlier this week are dwindling as rescue workers concentrate their efforts. On Thursday, families in heavily impacted areas continue to await news of their missing loved ones.

In Cali, debris removal has become the focus for most crews, signifying a shift from initial search-and-rescue operations after the first critical 72 hours. The earthquake, measuring 7.4 in magnitude, struck on Monday morning, causing widespread destruction across western Colombia. The quake claimed at least 265 lives, with approximately 500 individuals reported missing as of Wednesday.

Further complicating relief efforts, more than 150 aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake. Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella, newly inaugurated at the time of the disaster, announced plans for an economic emergency and a reconstruction fund, aiming to facilitate rebuilding. However, the government has faced criticism over perceived mismanagement of foreign aid, although officials insist they have not rejected any offers that meet certification standards.