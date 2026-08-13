Global Markets React to Stagnant Producer Prices and Currency Fluctuations

The dollar fell after unchanged U.S. producer prices in July, following lower consumer inflation data. Weakened expectations of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve influenced currency dynamics. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped, and global currencies like the yen and pound fluctuated based on economic data and policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 19:55 IST
Global Markets React to Stagnant Producer Prices and Currency Fluctuations
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  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar dipped on Thursday following an unchanged reading in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, a day after consumer price data showed U.S. inflation remained subdued. The flat PPI result follows a revised 0.1% decline in June, defying economist forecasts for a 0.2% rebound.

The soft PPI data prompted traders to further reduce expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with fed funds futures now indicating a mere 31% probability. This is a significant drop from the previous day's 40% and a week prior at 55%.

Currencies worldwide responded to economic signals and policy actions: the euro rose against the dollar, the yen gained following last month's joint U.S.-Japan intervention, and the pound strengthened on surprising UK economic growth. Meanwhile, oil prices slipped as investors weighed global demand prospects and rising U.S. crude stocks.

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