Global Markets React to Stagnant Producer Prices and Currency Fluctuations
The dollar fell after unchanged U.S. producer prices in July, following lower consumer inflation data. Weakened expectations of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve influenced currency dynamics. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped, and global currencies like the yen and pound fluctuated based on economic data and policy decisions.
- Country:
- United States
The dollar dipped on Thursday following an unchanged reading in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, a day after consumer price data showed U.S. inflation remained subdued. The flat PPI result follows a revised 0.1% decline in June, defying economist forecasts for a 0.2% rebound.
The soft PPI data prompted traders to further reduce expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with fed funds futures now indicating a mere 31% probability. This is a significant drop from the previous day's 40% and a week prior at 55%.
Currencies worldwide responded to economic signals and policy actions: the euro rose against the dollar, the yen gained following last month's joint U.S.-Japan intervention, and the pound strengthened on surprising UK economic growth. Meanwhile, oil prices slipped as investors weighed global demand prospects and rising U.S. crude stocks.
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