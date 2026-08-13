Global Markets React to Stagnant Producer Prices and Currency Fluctuations

The dollar dipped on Thursday following an unchanged reading in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, a day after consumer price data showed U.S. inflation remained subdued. The flat PPI result follows a revised 0.1% decline in June, defying economist forecasts for a 0.2% rebound.

The soft PPI data prompted traders to further reduce expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, with fed funds futures now indicating a mere 31% probability. This is a significant drop from the previous day's 40% and a week prior at 55%.

Currencies worldwide responded to economic signals and policy actions: the euro rose against the dollar, the yen gained following last month's joint U.S.-Japan intervention, and the pound strengthened on surprising UK economic growth. Meanwhile, oil prices slipped as investors weighed global demand prospects and rising U.S. crude stocks.