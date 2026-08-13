Saskatchewan Premier Urges Renewal of USMCA Amidst Tariff Talks

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expresses optimism about recent discussions between the U.S. and Canada aimed at preventing new tariffs. Moe emphasizes the importance of revising the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), highlighting Canada's dairy supply management as a sensitive negotiation point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 22:26 IST
Saskatchewan Premier Urges Renewal of USMCA Amidst Tariff Talks
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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has expressed cautious optimism following recent discussions between Canada and the United States aimed at heading off a fresh round of U.S. tariffs. Moe, speaking to reporters in Alberta, indicated that the talks were a positive step forward.

Moe noted the constructive engagement by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc, emphasizing that the broader goal should be a renewed focus on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as USMCA.

Additionally, Moe pointed out the sensitivity surrounding Canada's dairy supply management system, underscoring the complexities of the ongoing negotiations. As Canada's primary trading partner, he stressed the necessity of a reviewed and renewed agreement.

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