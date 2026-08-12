Zhu Rongji, the former Chinese Premier who shaped an era with his candid observations, passed away at the age of 97. In 2011, a four-volume collection of his speeches shocked the nation with outspoken remarks on issues like 'tofu dregs' construction and 'half-wit' bankers.

Serving as both vice premier and premier, Zhu's words became a critique of the political climate, reflecting anxieties in China as it transitioned to Xi Jinping’s leadership. Reformists saw Zhu's extensive speeches as a testament to the need for bravery and reform in contrast to current conservative leadership.

His reforms transformed China’s economy, from tackling inflation to propelling urban growth. His tenure included China's accession to the World Trade Organization in 2002. Despite mixed opinions on his legacy, Zhu instigated substantial changes that reshaped China's economic and political landscape.