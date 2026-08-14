Record-High S&P 500 Driven by Tech Stock Surge and AI Optimism

The S&P 500 climbed to a record-breaking close on Thursday, largely driven by significant gains in technology stocks, including Sandisk. This upward trend was supported by subdued producer price inflation data, which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would not hike interest rates at its upcoming September meeting.

Technological giants such as Microsoft and Amazon have alleviated investor fears regarding extensive AI data center investments with robust forecasts. Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, noted, "The AI earnings-driven tech boom continues. It's an earnings boom, not a bubble."

In the broader market, the Nasdaq gained 215.02 points, the S&P 500 increased by 51.23 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally. However, not all stocks fared well; Cisco Systems dropped due to unmet investor expectations, while geopolitical tensions and mixed economic data painted a complex financial landscape.