Dollar Dances as Rate Hike Bets Shift Amid Mixed Data

The U.S. dollar was volatile following unchanged producer prices in July, reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. Economic indicators, including stable labor market data and oil price changes, influenced currency movements and rate hike predictions. The dollar gained slightly against several currencies, reflecting mixed market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 00:36 IST
Dollar Dances as Rate Hike Bets Shift Amid Mixed Data
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations on Thursday after newly released data indicated that producer prices remained unchanged in July. This led traders to adjust their expectations regarding a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September. Despite unchanged producer prices, economists had initially predicted a modest rebound.

Noel Dixon, a senior macro strategist at State Street, suggested that the data supports the likelihood of the Fed holding steady on rates. As a result, market predictions for a September rate hike dropped to 35% from earlier estimates. The dollar index, which compares the greenback to other major currencies, showed a slight increase of 0.02%.

Meanwhile, oil price movements and geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Iran, continue to play a critical role in economic outlooks and currency trading. Despite these factors, the U.S. labor market remained stable, as indicated by unemployment claims data. Upcoming retail sales figures will provide further insights into the country's economic health.

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