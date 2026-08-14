Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 to New Heights

The S&P 500 reached a record high as technology stocks like Sandisk soared thanks to controlled inflation data easing Federal Reserve rate hike concerns. Despite concerns over AI data center spending, companies like Microsoft and Amazon reassured investors. Sector growth was led by real estate, while Cisco faced downturns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 00:05 IST
Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 to New Heights
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The S&P 500 soared to a new record on Thursday, driven by significant gains in technology stocks like Sandisk, amid data pointing to stable inflation. This development reinforced investor confidence that the Federal Reserve might hold off on raising interest rates at its upcoming meeting.

Tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon have quelled investor fears regarding high expenditures on AI data centers with strong forecasts. Meanwhile, CoreWeave's shares remained steady, following a 19% jump earlier in the week. Industry experts, like Jay Hatfield from Infrastructure Capital Advisors, maintain that this surge reflects an earnings boom rather than a speculative bubble.

While the S&P 500 saw an increase of 0.56%, the Nasdaq climbed by 0.73%, although the Dow Jones experienced a slight dip. The day also saw growth in sectors like real estate and communication services. Despite positive trends, other companies struggled, with Cisco Systems suffering a 9% drop due to investor dissatisfaction with their revenue forecast.

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