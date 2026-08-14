Investor Optimism Lifts Global Equities Amid U.S. Federal Reserve Speculations

Global equities climbed on Thursday as investors reduced their bets on a potential United States rate hike, while oil prices declined over 2% in response to increased inventories and lower global demand projections.

The U.S. producer price data, unchanged in July, softened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the upcoming month, driving tech stocks to propel the S&P 500 to a record intraday high. This comes after consumer price reports aligned with economic forecasts.

Market traders adjusted their predictions, estimating a 65% chance the Fed will hold off on a rate hike in September. Gold prices also dipped after peaking at a two-month high, and U.S. Treasury yields continued their descent post-release of the producer price data.