Global Equities Climb Amid Mild Inflation and Oil Price Dips

Global equities rose following mild U.S. inflation data that suggests the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates stable. Oil prices dipped amid lower demand forecasts, despite tensions between the U.S. and Iran impacting the Strait of Hormuz. Stock markets saw gains, driven by upbeat AI results in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:19 IST
Global Equities Climb Amid Mild Inflation and Oil Price Dips
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  • Country:
  • United States

Global equities surged on Wednesday as mild inflation data strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain steady interest rates. Concurrently, oil prices slipped as investors assessed reduced demand forecasts against ongoing U.S.-Iran geopolitical tensions.

The U.S. consumer price index showed a 0.1% increase in July, aligning with predictions and offering less impetus for a Federal Reserve rate hike. This backdrop saw Wall Street indices rise, boosted by favorable AI sector outcomes.

Meanwhile, investors monitored developments in the Middle East, where the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point amid conflict rhetoric. Achieving market calm, oil futures dipped following adjustments in demand projections, while whispers of potential rate changes in Japan stirred the financial landscape.

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