Global Equities Rise Amid Stable Interest Rates and Oil Price Fluctuations

Global equity markets saw gains following mild U.S. inflation data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates steady. Oil prices saw slight increases, but market focus remained on geopolitical tensions and central bank rate decisions. The Dow fell slightly, while AI-sector stocks rallied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 03:03 IST
Global Equities Rise Amid Stable Interest Rates and Oil Price Fluctuations
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Global stocks ticked up on Wednesday as subdued inflation figures bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates stable. Simultaneously, oil prices rose amid fluctuating demand and U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Despite reports of separate ship attacks by the U.S. and Yemeni Houthis, oil prices were tempered by lowered demand projections. The July U.S. consumer price index showed a 0.1% increase, aligning with forecasts and potentially reducing pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates next month.

Amidst geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, investors remained steady. Meanwhile, Wall Street saw mixed performances with AI-focused stocks gaining momentum following CoreWeave's encouraging results. Key indices in Europe and Asia also marked gains.

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