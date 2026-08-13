Global Equities Rise Amid Stable Interest Rates and Oil Price Fluctuations

Global stocks ticked up on Wednesday as subdued inflation figures bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates stable. Simultaneously, oil prices rose amid fluctuating demand and U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Despite reports of separate ship attacks by the U.S. and Yemeni Houthis, oil prices were tempered by lowered demand projections. The July U.S. consumer price index showed a 0.1% increase, aligning with forecasts and potentially reducing pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates next month.

Amidst geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, investors remained steady. Meanwhile, Wall Street saw mixed performances with AI-focused stocks gaining momentum following CoreWeave's encouraging results. Key indices in Europe and Asia also marked gains.