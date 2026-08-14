Intelligence Rift: The U.S. and Israel vs. Iran Threats

Israel repeatedly warned the U.S. of assassination plots against ex-President Trump by Iran. Despite lack of corroboration, these warnings influenced U.S. decisions, notably during Trump’s travel to a NATO summit. The unverified intelligence highlights differing U.S. and Israeli assessments on Iran's threat, stirring policy debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 04:22 IST
Intelligence Rift: The U.S. and Israel vs. Iran Threats
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Over the past year, Israel has repeatedly warned U.S. officials about assassination plots against former President Donald Trump, allegedly orchestrated by Iran. Though U.S. intelligence was unable to independently verify these claims, the information significantly impacted U.S. policy and decision-making.

In particular, concern peaked around the time of the NATO summit in Ankara. Israeli intelligence suggested the possibility of an attack on Trump while he was aboard Air Force One. The lack of concrete evidence did not prevent the U.S. from adopting precautions during Trump’s visits.

The discord between U.S. and Israeli intelligence assessments underscores broader tensions regarding Iran's threat level. While American agencies have cast doubt on immediate threats from Iran, Israeli warnings continue to exert influence, shaping the U.S.'s strategic stance.

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