Inside the Secret Israeli Warnings About Iranian Threats to Trump

Officials in the United States have been alerted multiple times over the past year by Israeli intelligence sources about potential Iranian threats to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Despite these frequent warnings, which ranged from possible sniper attacks to plans involving a knife or shoulder-launched missile, U.S. intelligence agencies could not independently verify the threats.

Washington still took precautionary measures, notably during a NATO summit in Turkey, to ensure Trump's safety, showcasing Israel's critical influence on American policy-making, particularly amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions.