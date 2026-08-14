Inside the Secret Israeli Warnings About Iranian Threats to Trump

The U.S. received warnings from Israel about Iranian assassination attempts on President Trump, which U.S. intelligence could not independently verify. These warnings were particularly intense before the U.S. attacked Iran in February. Despite the lack of corroboration, precautions were taken to protect Trump, illustrating Israeli influence on U.S. decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 08:12 IST
Inside the Secret Israeli Warnings About Iranian Threats to Trump
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  • United States

Officials in the United States have been alerted multiple times over the past year by Israeli intelligence sources about potential Iranian threats to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Despite these frequent warnings, which ranged from possible sniper attacks to plans involving a knife or shoulder-launched missile, U.S. intelligence agencies could not independently verify the threats.

Washington still took precautionary measures, notably during a NATO summit in Turkey, to ensure Trump's safety, showcasing Israel's critical influence on American policy-making, particularly amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions.

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