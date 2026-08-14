Yen's Struggle Against Market Forces: A Closer Look

The yen is once again in troubled waters, approaching a crucial intervention zone at 159.37 per U.S. dollar. Despite joint efforts by Japan and the U.S., the currency's descent continues, driven by significant interest rate differences between Japan and other major economies.

With the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield nearing 4.7% compared to Japan's 2.9%, the disparity sustains the carry trade, keeping pressure on the yen. Market strategists anticipate that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might accelerate interest rate hikes to halt the decline.

Some positive signals appear, like benign U.S. inflation reducing rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, European stock markets suggest a higher opening, supported by economic data highlighting contained pricing pressure.