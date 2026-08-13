U.S. Resumes Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Amid Improved Security
The U.S. government has resumed its avocado inspection operations in Michoacan, Mexico, following the resolution of security concerns. This comes after a halt earlier this month due to risks, notably those following the arrest of a cartel leader. Collaboration between U.S. and Mexico was pivotal in this resumption.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government announced on Thursday the full resumption of avocado inspections in Mexico's western state of Michoacan. This decision follows an earlier suspension due to security concerns, which threatened the supply of avocados to the U.S. market.
U.S. Ambassador Ron Johnson expressed gratitude to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her efforts in enhancing security measures. Johnson praised the Mexican Government's Security Cabinet for their effective coordination that allowed operations to resume smoothly.
The suspension was believed to be linked to violence related to the arrest of a cartel leader. Unconfirmed reports of a U.S. inspector being threatened highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the area. Efforts to ensure inspectors' safety include deploying over 1,500 soldiers and National Guard members.
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