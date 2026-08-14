Yen Faces Major Weekly Loss Amid Intervention Talks

The yen is on the verge of its biggest weekly decline in approximately a month, highlighting the diminishing impacts of U.S. and Japanese official interventions. This has prompted traders to suggest that additional rate hikes or more strategic buying might become necessary to curb the currency's downward trajectory.

Following the intervention-triggered gains in late July and early August, the yen has shed about 0.9% this week to 159.29 per dollar, after previously trading at nearly 164 per dollar before official action was implemented. The 160 level is seen by traders as a critical threshold that could pave the way for renewed interventions.

Meanwhile, markets are abuzz with speculation about the Bank of Japan's next move, with reports indicating potential rate increases as early as September. This development comes amidst long-standing concerns over Japan's low interest rates and confidence issues about governmental fiscal policies, factors that have exacerbated the yen's ongoing slide towards historic lows.