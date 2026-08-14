Talcher-Puri Train Derailment: No Injuries in Odisha Mishap

A Talcher-Puri MEMU Passenger train derailed near Puri railway station in Odisha, with no injuries reported. The slow-moving train suffered the accident 500 meters from Platform No. 3. Railway staff quickly controlled the situation, and train services resumed shortly after minor disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:35 IST
Talcher-Puri Train Derailment: No Injuries in Odisha Mishap
Visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Talcher-Puri MEMU Passenger train experienced a derailment close to Puri railway station in Odisha on Friday, occurring roughly 500 meters from Platform No. 3. Fortunately, the train was moving slowly, preventing any significant damage or injuries, authorities confirmed.

Prompt response from railway staff and Railway Protection Force personnel helped manage the situation efficiently. Efforts are underway to remove the derailed train as train services are expected to resume soon. Minor disruptions were reported in the train operations in the vicinity, although no other trains were impacted.

In a related incident, the Ujjain Express derailed near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, in May. This accident involved three coaches, but luckily, no passengers were aboard. Initial reports suggest a brake failure caused the derailment amid routine maintenance. The delay in the arrival of senior railway officials raised concerns among the public.

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