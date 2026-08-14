AI Skills Demand Surges Across Diverse Indian Job Markets

In Q1 FY27, AI-related job postings in India more than doubled, expanding beyond tech roles into fields like digital marketing and teaching. Emerging cities like Guwahati saw a substantial rise in job postings, as demand shifted beyond traditional urban centers, according to Apna's Bharat@79 report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:43 IST
AI Skills Demand Surges Across Diverse Indian Job Markets
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a notable trend, job postings requiring artificial intelligence (AI) skills more than doubled in India during the first quarter of FY27. This surge in demand has transcended specialized tech roles and extended into areas such as digital marketing, graphic design, business development, and teaching. According to a report, this indicates a significant shift in employers' preference for embedding AI capabilities within existing job roles.

The phenomenon is not restricted to technology-centric positions but is spreading across diverse professions, highlighting AI's integration into mainstream workplace requirements. Apna's Bharat@79 report, released recently, detailed these findings, emphasizing the evolving nature of employment demand and participation in India's job markets.

The report also sheds light on the geographical spread of employment growth. In Q1 FY27, job postings in India's Tier-3 markets witnessed a 30.6% year-on-year rise, outpacing the 16.1% growth in Tier-2 markets and 7.3% in Tier-1 cities. Emerging cities like Guwahati saw a remarkable 48.4% increase in job postings. Meanwhile, quick commerce, supply chain, and manufacturing sectors reported substantial hiring activities. Gen Z candidates dominated job applications, marking a significant shift in the young workforce's engagement.

TRENDING

1
Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Kazakhstan
2
Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia
3
Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

United States
4
Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Croatia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026