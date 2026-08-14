AI Skills Demand Surges Across Diverse Indian Job Markets

In a notable trend, job postings requiring artificial intelligence (AI) skills more than doubled in India during the first quarter of FY27. This surge in demand has transcended specialized tech roles and extended into areas such as digital marketing, graphic design, business development, and teaching. According to a report, this indicates a significant shift in employers' preference for embedding AI capabilities within existing job roles.

The phenomenon is not restricted to technology-centric positions but is spreading across diverse professions, highlighting AI's integration into mainstream workplace requirements. Apna's Bharat@79 report, released recently, detailed these findings, emphasizing the evolving nature of employment demand and participation in India's job markets.

The report also sheds light on the geographical spread of employment growth. In Q1 FY27, job postings in India's Tier-3 markets witnessed a 30.6% year-on-year rise, outpacing the 16.1% growth in Tier-2 markets and 7.3% in Tier-1 cities. Emerging cities like Guwahati saw a remarkable 48.4% increase in job postings. Meanwhile, quick commerce, supply chain, and manufacturing sectors reported substantial hiring activities. Gen Z candidates dominated job applications, marking a significant shift in the young workforce's engagement.