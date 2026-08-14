Cautious Optimism: U.S. Stock Futures Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock index futures remain steady as the S&P 500 hits record highs. Rising crude prices due to Middle East tensions keep investors wary. Cooling rate-hike expectations and strong corporate earnings push markets upward. Reddit’s inclusion in S&P 500 and drone tariff announcements stir specific stock movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:43 IST
Cautious Optimism: U.S. Stock Futures Steady Amid Middle East Tensions
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U.S. stock index futures maintained a steady pace on Friday following the S&P 500 reaching record highs. Investor sentiment was cautious due to rising crude prices linked to the developing situation in the Middle East. However, strong corporate earnings and diminished rate-hike expectations have contributed to a positive market trajectory.

The easing of September rate-hike expectations is fueled by a positive inflation report, alleviating price pressure concerns. Despite this optimism, heightened tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude futures higher, as the U.S. remains firm on its naval blockade of Iran amidst stalled ceasefire negotiations.

Notable market movers included Reddit, which soared 12.4% due to its induction into the S&P 500, and drone companies that saw gains after President Trump's announcement of tariffs on drone imports. Investors also awaited U.S. retail sales figures for further economic health insights.

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