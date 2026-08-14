Khazanchi Jewellers Reports Stellar Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Khazanchi Jewellers Limited has announced a significant increase in its financial metrics for Q1 FY27, with total income rising by 45.20% year-over-year. The company attributes its success to strong performance in both wholesale and retail sectors, reflecting positive customer response after the launch of a flagship showroom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:39 IST
Khazanchi Jewellers Reports Stellar Q1 FY27 Financial Performance
Khazanchi Jewellers Delivers Stellar Q1 FY27 Performance; Revenue Grows 45% YoY to ₹586 Cr, EBITDA Surges 89% & PAT Jumps 84%. Image Credit: ANI

Khazanchi Jewellers Limited, recognized on the BSE SME platform under the ticker 543953, has announced its unaudited financial outcomes for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, signaling robust growth fuelled by its wholesale and retail operations.

The company's total income surged to ₹586.36 crore in Q1 FY27, marking a 45.20% increase from ₹403.84 crore in the same period the previous year. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) skyrocketed by 89.02% to ₹39.98 crore, showcasing a margin improvement of 158 basis points (bps) to 6.82%.

Khazanchi's Profit After Tax (PAT) rose significantly by 83.66% to ₹27.83 crore, highlighting an expanded PAT margin of 99 bps to 4.75%. This leap in profitability is attributed to the company's dynamic growth strategy post the launch of its flagship showroom, which has bolstered retail presence and customer engagement.

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