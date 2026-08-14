Praveg Limited's Q1 FY27: Growth Amidst Losses Highlight Strategic Focus

Praveg Limited reported a Q1 FY27 net loss of ₹13.23 Cr, despite experiencing a 15.92% increase in total income. The company's growth is attributed to its eco-friendly luxury resorts and its event and advertisement segments, reflecting a strong business strategy focused on expansion and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:27 IST
Praveg Limited's Q1 FY27: Growth Amidst Losses Highlight Strategic Focus
Praveg's Q1 FY27 Consolidated Total Income up 15.92% to 46.21 Cr. Image Credit: ANI

Praveg Limited, a prominent name in India's eco-friendly luxury resort sector, has announced its unaudited financial figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, registering a net loss of ₹13.23 crores. Despite this, the company achieved a 15.92% rise in consolidated total income, reaching ₹46.21 crores.

This financial growth was primarily driven by the hospitality and event divisions, contributing significantly to the revenue pool with ₹29.80 crores and ₹16.21 crores respectively. Meanwhile, standalone figures showed a net loss of ₹13.30 crores, yet the strategy remains set on expansion and efficiency.

Chairman Vishnu Patel highlighted the momentum in their hospitality footprint and event segments. Praveg Limited's focus on providing luxury experiences in unique eco-sensitive locations continues to drive strong occupancy and returns, despite the challenges presented by depreciation and lease liabilities under IND AS 116.

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