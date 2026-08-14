Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

A catastrophic wildfire swallowed homes overnight in a scenic Croatian resort, injuring 40 people and prompting the evacuation of 1,200 residents, according to officials. EU authorities have raised alarms about 'very extreme' wildfire conditions affecting areas across the continent.

The situation in Croatia saw flames cover over 1,000 hectares around Omis, a prime location on the Dalmatian coast. The blaze has calmed with no open flames as of Friday, leaving behind extensive damage. Of the injured, seven are in serious condition.

Similarly, northern Greece witnessed mass evacuations via boats as fires swept through forests, turning skies dark grey. France and England faced similar crises, with climate change making Europe more susceptible to such disasters this year.