Bihar's Ambitious Leap: World Trade Centre Proposal and Vision 2030 Unveiled

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chaired a strategic meeting discussing a World Trade Centre in Patna, alongside modernizing the state's capital. Focus shifted to 'Vision 2030', aiming to elevate Bihar's fisheries through sustainable methods. The initiatives promise to harness modern technology, boost employment, and spur economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:21 IST
Bihar's Ambitious Leap: World Trade Centre Proposal and Vision 2030 Unveiled
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/@samrat4bjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary convened a high-level strategic review at the 'Sankalp' auditorium in Lok Sevak Awas to deliberate on a significant proposal for constructing a World Trade Centre in Patna. This meeting aimed to modernize the state capital and examine various government land parcels for potential redevelopment.

In a social media post, CM Choudhary emphasized the agenda of transforming Patna into a modern city by adopting advanced technology, adhering to environmental standards, and implementing a 'Zero Waste Model'. The meeting underscored a vision of accelerating Patna's development with a focus on technological and ecological progress.

During his busy schedule, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, celebrating ahead of Independence Day. He paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar and joined in festivities at Haveli Kharagpur. In another strategic session, Choudhary reviewed 'Vision 2030 - Bihar Fisheries Priority Projects', focusing on enhancing fish production, employment, and the 'Blue Economy' in Bihar through sustainable development.

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