Rio's Turbulent Political Waves: Investigations Unfold

Brazil's federal police executed search warrants related to former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, with no searches conducted at his residence. This follows a separate tax evasion investigation in May, highlighting ongoing legal scrutiny around Castro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:46 IST
Rio's Turbulent Political Waves: Investigations Unfold
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's federal police ramped up their investigative efforts on Friday by executing search warrants aimed at former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Castro's attorney issued a statement asserting that no searches occurred at his home or any associated properties, countering any assumptions about direct police action against him.

This development comes on the heels of a prior investigation launched in May, where Castro was implicated in suspected tax evasion, underscoring the continuing legal challenges he faces.

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