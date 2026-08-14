Handloom Hackathon 2026: Weaving Innovation into Tradition

In an impressive showcase of innovation and tradition, the Handloom Hackathon 2026, a nationwide competition organized by the Ministry of Textiles, concluded its grand finale at IIT Delhi's Research and Innovation Park. Aimed at modernizing India's handloom sector, the event drew over 2,500 participants, with 280 finalists presenting cutting-edge solutions.

The hackathon focused on crucial challenges such as loom modernization, design innovation, sustainability, market access, and improving weaver livelihoods. Finalists delivered breakthrough innovations, including AI-driven apps for market trend forecasting and platforms bridging rural weavers with digital markets, highlighting the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.

The event not only recognized exceptional solutions across four thematic categories but also reinforced the ministry's commitment to strengthening academia-industry ties. With proposed initiatives like a Centre of Excellence for Handloom Technology, these efforts aim to create an innovation-led, globally competitive handloom ecosystem, offering brighter futures for India's weaver communities.