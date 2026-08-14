Handloom Hackathon 2026: Weaving Innovation into Tradition

The Handloom Hackathon 2026, organized by the Ministry of Textiles, concluded at IIT Delhi. Over 2,500 participants from across India showcased solutions to modernize the handloom sector, enhancing sustainability and market access. Winning innovations included AI-driven apps and sustainable production models, paving the way for future advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:46 IST
Handloom Hackathon 2026: Weaving Innovation into Tradition
Handloom Hackathon 2026. Image Credit: ANI

In an impressive showcase of innovation and tradition, the Handloom Hackathon 2026, a nationwide competition organized by the Ministry of Textiles, concluded its grand finale at IIT Delhi's Research and Innovation Park. Aimed at modernizing India's handloom sector, the event drew over 2,500 participants, with 280 finalists presenting cutting-edge solutions.

The hackathon focused on crucial challenges such as loom modernization, design innovation, sustainability, market access, and improving weaver livelihoods. Finalists delivered breakthrough innovations, including AI-driven apps for market trend forecasting and platforms bridging rural weavers with digital markets, highlighting the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.

The event not only recognized exceptional solutions across four thematic categories but also reinforced the ministry's commitment to strengthening academia-industry ties. With proposed initiatives like a Centre of Excellence for Handloom Technology, these efforts aim to create an innovation-led, globally competitive handloom ecosystem, offering brighter futures for India's weaver communities.

TRENDING

1
French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France
2
Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge

Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge

India
3
Congress Protests Nationwide Over Alleged Insult to Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Protests Nationwide Over Alleged Insult to Mallikarjun Kharge

India
4
The Rising Tide: China's Maritime Maneuvers and Global Implications

The Rising Tide: China's Maritime Maneuvers and Global Implications

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026