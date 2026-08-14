Rishab Shetty Shines at IFFM 2026 with Dual Triumph

Rishab Shetty wins Best Director for 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and Leadership in Cinema Award at the IFFM 2026. His work, deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions, continues to gain global recognition, highlighting his impact as both an actor and filmmaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:23 IST
Rishab Shetty Shines at IFFM 2026 with Dual Triumph
'The Deva Helped Us Complete This Film': Rishab Shetty Says as He Wins Double at IFFM 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Rishab Shetty achieved a notable feat at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, clinching the Best Director award for 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and the Leadership in Cinema Award. Both recognitions underline the film's international acclaim and Shetty's prowess in direction.

These accolades mark a pivotal moment in Shetty's career as an actor and filmmaker dedicated to sharing stories embedded in Indian culture with a global audience. Shetty has persistently showcased his capability to captivate audiences through powerful performances and distinct storytelling.

Competing in a highly competitive category alongside luminaries like Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, Shetty's triumph further enhances his burgeoning reputation. His Leadership in Cinema Award acknowledges his broader contributions in championing culturally rich narratives worldwide.

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