West Bengal Boosts Girls' Education: New Scholarships and Initiatives Announced

In a significant push towards empowering women and promoting education, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing girls' education and empowerment. These include the introduction of the Kanya Ratna Scholarship and an increase in financial support for students pursuing higher education.

The Chief Minister criticized the lack of implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in the state while emphasizing commitment to supporting girls' education. He expressed a vision for girls to play a crucial role in societal strengthening through education and financial empowerment, referencing historical figures like Matangini Hazra.

Financial aid initiatives were detailed, including the doubling of education grants from 1000 to 2000 rupees by 2027 and a new fund of 100 crore rupees for students aiming to study abroad. These measures are positioned to bolster opportunities for higher education and support girls' aspirations on both national and international fronts.