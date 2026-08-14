France's Judicial Setback: Social Media Ban for Under-15s Blocked

In a significant judicial ruling, France's Constitutional Council has blocked a proposed bill that sought to bar children under 15 from accessing social media, citing it as an infringement on freedom of expression.

The contentious legislation, a key initiative by President Emmanuel Macron, demanded all users to prove their age before using platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, but was deemed lacking in legal safeguards regarding age verification.

Macron has directed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to revise the bill, aiming for its implementation before the 2027 presidential elections, amid a backdrop of ongoing debates on youth and digital space restrictions.