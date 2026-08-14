France's Judicial Setback: Social Media Ban for Under-15s Blocked

France's top court has halted a bill banning social media for under-15s, citing freedom of expression concerns. This is a setback for President Macron, prompting a legislative rewrite. The original bill followed Australia's example in restricting youth access to platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:17 IST
France's Judicial Setback: Social Media Ban for Under-15s Blocked
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In a significant judicial ruling, France's Constitutional Council has blocked a proposed bill that sought to bar children under 15 from accessing social media, citing it as an infringement on freedom of expression.

The contentious legislation, a key initiative by President Emmanuel Macron, demanded all users to prove their age before using platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, but was deemed lacking in legal safeguards regarding age verification.

Macron has directed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to revise the bill, aiming for its implementation before the 2027 presidential elections, amid a backdrop of ongoing debates on youth and digital space restrictions.

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