Almaraz Nuclear Plant Extension Sparks Energy Debate in Spain

Spain's government has decided to extend operations at the Almaraz nuclear plant until June 2030, as reported in the official gazette. The plant was initially scheduled for decommissioning in 2027, part of Spain's broader plan to phase out nuclear power plants by 2035.

While the extension does not affect other decommissioning timelines, analysts suggest further prolongations could occur. This move reignites discussions about nuclear power's role in Spain, especially after a significant blackout in 2025.

The Energy Ministry clarified that the extension is unrelated to the blackout and is instead influenced by fossil fuel supply challenges. Despite the extension, the government remains committed to a zero-carbon economy, promoting renewables as a key energy source.