India's Defence Evolution: From Self-Reliance to Global Influence
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's modernisation in defense marked by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boosting local production and exports. With significant increases in defense budgets and private sector role, India aims for self-reliance and advancements in defense technologies.
- Country:
- India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the transformation of India's defense sector, primarily driven by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Make in India campaign. These efforts have not only enhanced self-reliance but also positioned India as a burgeoning global defense manufacturing hub and a net exporter.
Significant achievements include the surge in domestic defense manufacturing from Rs 46,000 crore in 2014 to a projected Rs 1.78 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Additionally, defense exports skyrocketed to Rs 38,424 crore in FY 2025-26 from a modest Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14, reflecting a robust 5,500% growth.
Singh detailed the increasing private sector involvement, accounting for 24% of total production, and substantial budgetary allocations toward capital expenditure and research & development, aiming to advance future defense technologies and heighten India's operational efficiency and global competitiveness.
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