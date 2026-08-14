Traxtion Gears Up for African Rail Revolution Amid Mineral Boom

Traxtion, South Africa's major private rail operator, plans to capitalize on Africa's mineral boom with a 3.4 billion rand investment to expand its rolling stock. The company aims to tap into new opportunities as countries like Angola and the DRC open up their freight rail networks to private firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:09 IST
Traxtion Gears Up for African Rail Revolution Amid Mineral Boom
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Traxtion, a leading South African rail services provider, is set to benefit from the ongoing regional mineral boom and transformative reforms that are liberalizing freight rail networks across the continent, as revealed by CEO James Holley on Friday. The company has announced a hefty 3.4 billion rand ($210 million) investment in its rolling stock to enhance its capacity and support key rail reforms across Africa.

The investment strategy involves acquiring 46 locomotives and 920 wagons, signaling Traxtion's strong confidence in the South African and regional freight rail sectors' growth prospects. With South Africa adopting an open-access model permitting private companies to operate trains on government-owned infrastructure, Traxtion anticipates increased capacity, efficiency, and private investments.

Elsewhere in Africa, countries rich in minerals like Angola, the DRC, Zambia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe are similarly opening their rail networks to private entities through various concessions. These efforts aim to boost commodity exports and present significant opportunities for Traxtion. However, further policy enhancements are necessary at the regional level to attract funding and create a seamless inter-state network, according to Holley.

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