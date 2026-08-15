Jane Street's AI Setback: A $15 Billion Lesson

Jane Street, a formidable presence on Wall Street, took a substantial hit of $15 billion in July. This loss was attributed to its investments in the AI-focused hedge fund, Situational Awareness, as well as other tech stocks that suffered during a market sell-off.

Despite the setback, Jane Street’s trading revenue has soared to over $40 billion this year, surpassing last year's figures. However, the firm recorded its first negative month of trading revenue since 2016 due to these losses.

Jane Street has been compelled to recalibrate its risk strategies, citing a cautious approach after the heavy losses. The firm intends to maintain its position in the competitive market by remaining selective about its risks and focusing on promising strategies.