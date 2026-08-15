World News Roundup: Global Security, Human Rights, and Political Unrest

In Venezuela, the government announced the release of 131 prisoners under 'alternative liberty restriction measures.' This move was part of the Peace and Democratic Coexistence program and celebrated by human rights groups. The details of these measures remain unspecified.

A US federal judge has permitted the Trump administration to terminate the Temporary Protected Status designation for Somalia. This decision could impact nearly 1,100 Somalis residing in the US, following a Supreme Court ruling allowing similar actions for other countries.

The United Nations has urged donors to maintain support for Afghan women as Taliban restrictions tighten. A funding shortfall threatens the operation of over half of the women's organizations in Afghanistan, complicating efforts to address severe rights violations.