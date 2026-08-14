The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

The next digital divide may not be between people who have access to artificial intelligence and those who do not. It may be between those who can use AI critically and those who accept its outputs at face value. As generative systems become embedded in education, work and everyday decision-making, this difference could increasingly shape who benefits from the technology.

A paper titled "Reframing Literacy in the Age of AI: Critical Literacy in Adult and Lifelong Learning," authored by Christa de Brún of South East Technological University and published in Education Sciences, argues that traditional ideas of digital literacy are no longer sufficient. Technical proficiency must be accompanied by critical reflection, evaluative judgment and awareness of how algorithms and digital platforms influence knowledge.

If access to AI expands faster than people's ability to evaluate its outputs, digital inclusion could coexist with a deeper inequality in knowledge, judgment and agency.

The Literacy Problem Has Shifted From Access to Judgment

For much of the digital era, literacy policy focused on access and competence: whether people could use computers, search online, navigate platforms and communicate digitally. AI complicates that model because it changes not only how people find information, but also how information is produced, filtered and presented as authoritative. De Brún argues that digital literacy must therefore become a reflective and epistemic practice rather than remain a narrow measure of technological proficiency.

The challenge is particularly acute because contemporary information systems are not neutral pipelines. Search engines, social platforms and AI systems rank, recommend and personalize content, influencing which sources are visible and which claims appear credible. Generative AI adds another layer by producing fluent, confident responses that may still contain inaccuracies, bias or fabricated information.

It is no longer enough to ask whether a piece of information sounds plausible. Learners increasingly need to examine where claims come from, what evidence supports them, what assumptions are embedded in them and how algorithms or platform incentives may have shaped their visibility.

For adult learners, this matters because they often bring established professional, social and intellectual assumptions into new learning environments. AI can challenge those assumptions, but it can also reinforce them through personalized or seemingly authoritative outputs. The paper positions critical literacy as a means of preserving intellectual independence in a system where knowledge can be generated instantly but not always reliably.

The Biggest Mistake Is Assuming Technology Will Transform Learning by Itself

The paper rejects technological determinism. Digital tools may support reflection, dialogue and critical thinking, but the technology itself does not produce those outcomes. The decisive factor is how educators design the learning process around it. This has major implications for universities, adult-learning providers and workforce-training systems investing heavily in AI. Institutions can purchase sophisticated platforms and still reproduce passive learning if students are mainly asked to consume generated content, follow automated feedback or complete technology-driven tasks without interrogating how knowledge was produced.

The author grounds this argument in the educational traditions of Paulo Freire and Jack Mezirow. Both emphasize that meaningful learning involves questioning assumptions, engaging with alternative perspectives and critically reflecting on how people understand the world. Applied to AI, that means learners should not simply become competent users of automated systems; they should become capable of challenging those systems and evaluating the authority they appear to possess.

AI-readiness strategies that focus mainly on prompting skills, productivity applications or software familiarity may quickly become outdated as tools evolve. Skills such as source verification, evidence assessment, ethical reasoning and the ability to explain why a conclusion should be trusted are more durable because they remain valuable regardless of which AI system dominates the market.

Digital Tools Can Build Critical Agency, but They Also Create New Risks

The paper uses three technologies, digital badges, Turnitin Clarity and Gather, to illustrate how digital tools might support more critically engaged learning. Importantly, it does not claim that these platforms have been empirically proven to create transformative learning. They are presented as examples of what technologies can enable when used within deliberately reflective teaching practices.

Digital badges, for example, could reward more than task completion. A critical-thinking or AI-literacy micro-credential could ask learners to compare AI-generated claims with stronger evidence, identify bias and document how their reasoning changed. In that model, the technology makes critical reflection visible rather than merely certifying technical competence.

Turnitin Clarity is discussed as a way to focus assessment on the writing process rather than only the final product. Used pedagogically, such systems could encourage students to reflect on drafting, revision, evidence and the influence of AI on their decisions. But the paper also recognizes an important trade-off: process-monitoring technologies can raise concerns about surveillance, authorship and the extent to which institutions should observe how students produce work.

Gather, meanwhile, illustrates the value of dialogue and collaborative inquiry. Digital environments can expose learners to competing viewpoints and create opportunities for shared problem-solving, but they can just as easily reproduce passive teaching if participation is poorly designed. The educator therefore remains central, not as the sole source of knowledge, but as the person who structures questioning, reflection and evaluation.

The Next AI Divide May Be About Critical Capacity, Not Connectivity

In workplaces, public institutions and democratic systems, people are increasingly expected to make decisions using information filtered or generated by digital platforms. If citizens can access AI but cannot evaluate its outputs, technological inclusion may coexist with greater vulnerability to misinformation, manipulation and false confidence.

This creates an important development-policy challenge. For countries expanding digital infrastructure and AI access, especially across the Global South, the traditional digital divide may increasingly overlap with a second divide in critical capability. Two users may have access to the same AI system, yet gain very different benefits depending on whether they can verify claims, recognize uncertainty and challenge apparently authoritative outputs.

The paper's argument connects directly with lifelong learning because technological change is increasingly continuous rather than episodic. Workers will not simply need to acquire one new digital skill and remain competent for decades. They will need recurring opportunities to reconsider how technology affects judgment, authorship, professional responsibility and the credibility of information.

There are limitations to how far the argument can presently be taken. The paper provides a theoretical framework and pedagogical examples, but it does not measure whether these approaches actually improve learners' ability to detect misinformation, evaluate AI-generated content or transfer critical judgment into workplace and civic settings. Future research therefore needs experimental and longitudinal evidence comparing different forms of AI-literacy instruction.

Such research should also examine differences across age groups, professions, languages and national contexts. Critical literacy may look very different for a mid-career worker using AI in financial services, an adult learner returning to education, or a citizen navigating political information online. Developing reliable measures of critical AI literacy will be essential if governments and institutions want to move beyond broad claims about "AI readiness."

The strategic lesson, however, is already clear. AI has reduced the scarcity of information but increased the value of judgment. Education systems that respond only by teaching people how to operate new tools risk preparing efficient users without preparing independent thinkers.