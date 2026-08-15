Nvidia Scales Back Support for Ohio's OpenAI Data Center

Nvidia has reconsidered its financial commitment towards the proposed OpenAI data center project in Ohio. Initially planning to guarantee $250 billion, the company is now expected to ensure less than $120 billion, sources revealed to the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The adjustment marks a substantial reduction in Nvidia's financial involvement, highlighting potential shifts in strategic priorities or economic assessments.

This decision underlines the evolving nature of collaborations in the tech industry, where companies must adapt to rapidly changing financial landscapes and operational requirements.