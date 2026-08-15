Nvidia Scales Back Support for Ohio's OpenAI Data Center

Nvidia has amended its pledge to back an upcoming OpenAI data center in Ohio, according to the Wall Street Journal. The tech giant now intends to commit less than $120 billion, a significant reduction from the originally proposed $250 billion, as per sources close to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 05:56 IST
Nvidia Scales Back Support for Ohio's OpenAI Data Center
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Nvidia has reconsidered its financial commitment towards the proposed OpenAI data center project in Ohio. Initially planning to guarantee $250 billion, the company is now expected to ensure less than $120 billion, sources revealed to the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The adjustment marks a substantial reduction in Nvidia's financial involvement, highlighting potential shifts in strategic priorities or economic assessments.

This decision underlines the evolving nature of collaborations in the tech industry, where companies must adapt to rapidly changing financial landscapes and operational requirements.

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