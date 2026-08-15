Market Maelstrom: Jane Street's $15 Billion Tech Tumble

Jane Street suffered a $15 billion setback due to its involvement with AI-focused hedge fund Situational Awareness and tech stocks amid a market selloff. Despite the losses, Jane Street's trading revenue for the year surpassed $40 billion. The firm plans to be more cautious in risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 03:31 IST
Market Maelstrom: Jane Street's $15 Billion Tech Tumble
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In a dramatic market downturn, Jane Street experienced a $15 billion loss in July, largely due to its investment in the AI-focused hedge fund Situational Awareness and other technology stocks.

Despite this setback, the secretive Wall Street trading powerhouse still managed to generate over $40 billion in trading revenue this year, surpassing even the largest banks and market-making competitors.

In a response to the volatile situation, Jane Street has committed to adopting a more cautious approach in managing investment risks to mitigate further losses.

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