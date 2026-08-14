Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Jordan's public-sector digital transformation is beginning to register where it matters most: in the citizen experience. A new study, "Digital Economy and Its Impact on the Public Sector in Jordan," published in Economies, finds that people who perceive stronger digital-economy advancement also tend to report better government service performance, particularly in efficiency, access and transparency. The research was authored by Nedal K. A. Almaaitah, Baker Gamil Shnaikat, Abedalfattah Zuhair Al-abedallat, Naseem Abu Romman, Abeer Mohammad Ali Al-Daradkeh and Saleh Yahya AL Freijat.

The study is based on perceptions from a cross-sectional citizen survey rather than objective administrative performance data, and the authors explicitly caution against causal interpretation. What it does show is where digital reform appears most visible to citizens, and where Jordan's next generation of public-sector reform will have to go considerably deeper.

Digital Gains Are Visible, but Mostly at the Front Line

The researchers analyzed 980 valid responses from Jordanian citizens, using a five-point survey instrument and statistical techniques including regression and one-way ANOVA. The central result is striking: perceived Digital Economy Advancement and perceived Public Sector Service Efficiency and Effectiveness were strongly correlated, with R = 0.821, while the model reported R² = 0.674. A one-unit increase in perceived digital-economy advancement was associated with a 0.814-unit increase in perceived public-sector performance.

The descriptive results show why citizens may be responding positively. About 69.8% agreed or strongly agreed that digitization had increased public-service efficiency, 62.8% said it had enhanced transparency, and 60.5% reported improvements in their ability to engage with and access services. Employee productivity received even stronger backing, with 74.4% agreeing or strongly agreeing that digital-economy initiatives had boosted it.

The findings point to a familiar pattern in digital government: the first benefits often appear in transactions, interfaces and routine administration. Online procedures can reduce friction, standardize processes and make information easier to obtain, producing improvements that citizens can recognize relatively quickly. In development-policy terms, such gains matter because successful front-line services can strengthen public acceptance of reform and create space for more difficult institutional changes.

Efficiency Has Advanced Faster Than Institutional Intelligence

The study becomes more revealing when it looks beyond visible service delivery. Respondents were less emphatic about whether digitization had fostered innovation, strengthened data-driven decision-making, reduced operational costs or made services more sustainable over the long term. The researchers interpret this pattern as evidence that operational digitization appears to be moving faster than deeper analytical and organizational transformation.

The distinction is crucial for governments investing heavily in digital transformation. Moving forms, payments and applications online is not the same as redesigning how ministries coordinate, how officials use data or how resources are allocated. A state can become more convenient for citizens without necessarily becoming more adaptive, evidence-driven or strategically capable.

Jordan's experience therefore offers a warning against measuring digital transformation primarily through the number of portals, applications or electronic transactions available. The harder indicators are whether agencies exchange information effectively, whether public servants use data to improve decisions and whether technology transforms internal workflows rather than simply putting existing bureaucracy online. The study itself notes a perceived gap between improvements in front-line administration and deeper analytical and back-office capabilities.

This is where digital reform becomes institutional reform. Technology can automate a weak process without necessarily improving the rules, incentives or organizational structures behind it. For Jordan and comparable developing economies, the next productivity gains may therefore depend less on launching new interfaces and more on organizational learning, interoperability and the capacity of public employees to work differently.

Inclusion, Skills and Cybersecurity Are the Real Stress Test

The evidence also shows why digital government can generate new inequalities even while improving average service delivery. While 72.1% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that access to digital services was evenly distributed across regions, only 51.1% believed digital-inclusion efforts were effectively addressing access disparities across groups. At the same time, 55.8% agreed that ensuring equitable access to digital services remained a challenge.

This tension matters across the Global South. Digital services can disproportionately benefit citizens with reliable connectivity, appropriate devices and stronger digital literacy, while leaving others dependent on intermediaries or traditional channels. The study's own methodology reinforces the need for caution: questionnaires were distributed online, including through social media, meaning citizens with low connectivity or weak digital skills may be underrepresented.

Human capability emerges as another constraint. Some 58.1% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that inadequate digital literacy among public-sector employees was a significant challenge, while 53.5% said more comprehensive policy frameworks were needed for digital integration. Around 60.5% viewed public-private partnerships as important to overcoming challenges, pointing toward an ecosystem approach rather than a technology rollout managed in isolation.

Cybersecurity adds another layer of complexity. Respondents showed some confidence in government preparedness while also recognizing vulnerability associated with digital growth, illustrating the tension between expanding digital access and managing new risks. As government services become more dependent on connected systems, cybersecurity, privacy and data governance cease to be specialist technology concerns and become basic conditions for institutional credibility and public trust.

The Next Phase Is Governance Reform, Not More Portals

For policymakers, the study's most useful implication is that Jordan may be approaching a transition point. The first phase of digital government focuses heavily on access, automation and service interfaces; the next is about institutional capability, interoperability, inclusion and accountability. This requires investment not only in networks and software but also in workforce skills, organizational redesign, data governance and secure digital systems.

Development agencies and international partners should draw a similar lesson. Financing hardware, cloud infrastructure or digital platforms can generate visible progress, but durable outcomes depend on whether institutions can manage change and whether excluded populations are deliberately brought into the digital system. Public-private partnerships can supply expertise and innovation, but they also require strong procurement, accountability and protections surrounding citizen data.

The study itself warrants careful interpretation. Its online recruitment creates potential coverage and self-selection bias, its outcomes are perception-based, and reported Cronbach's alpha values range from 0.624 to 0.681, indicating only moderate reliability for the constructs used in this exploratory research. The authors acknowledge these limitations and call for longitudinal research, probability sampling and objective administrative performance measures to build more causally informative evidence.

The broader development lesson is more consequential than any single statistic. Jordan's experience suggests that governments can make their interaction with citizens more efficient relatively quickly through digital tools, but transforming the underlying capacity of the state is a much harder task. Faster and more accessible services represent genuine progress; the deeper test is whether technology ultimately produces stronger institutions, more equitable access, better decisions and greater public trust.