Burnham's Bold Move: £65m Boost for Drought-Stricken British Farmers

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a £65 million funding boost for farmers suffering from severe drought conditions in England and Wales. The funds aim to support sustainable farming, improve water access, and secure future cereal harvests amid climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 14:44 IST
Burnham's Bold Move: £65m Boost for Drought-Stricken British Farmers
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham committed on Saturday to a significant £65 million funding injection to assist farmers who are grappling with extreme drought conditions following the driest July recorded in England and Wales.

Burnham emphasized the nation's agricultural resilience, stating, "The ability to grow our own food is national security. I'll treat it that way." The additional government support will enhance sustainable farming incentives, facilitate reservoir construction, and improve drought-time water access.

Britain's cereal harvest faces potential record lows, with forecasts indicating it could be the worst since records began in 1984, underscoring the urgent need for these proactive measures.

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