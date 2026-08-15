Burnham's Bold Move: £65m Boost for Drought-Stricken British Farmers

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham committed on Saturday to a significant £65 million funding injection to assist farmers who are grappling with extreme drought conditions following the driest July recorded in England and Wales.

Burnham emphasized the nation's agricultural resilience, stating, "The ability to grow our own food is national security. I'll treat it that way." The additional government support will enhance sustainable farming incentives, facilitate reservoir construction, and improve drought-time water access.

Britain's cereal harvest faces potential record lows, with forecasts indicating it could be the worst since records began in 1984, underscoring the urgent need for these proactive measures.